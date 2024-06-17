A single-engine plane crashed near Sheboygan airport

SHEBOYGAN — A single-engine plane with three people inside made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field near the Sheboygan airport.

Around 2:10 p.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center got a call reporting a plane was going down in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

The three people inside the plane were not injured in the landing, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

Several public safety agencies responded to the incident with SCSO, including fire departments from the Town of Sheboygan Falls, the Johnsonville Fire Department, the Town of Falls Jaws, first responders, the Federal Aviation Administration and Orange Cross Ambulance.

