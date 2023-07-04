A reminder for boaters during Fire Over the Fox

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Many people are enjoying a sunny Independence Day ahead of Tuesday night's fireworks festivities, and the sky is expected to just as bright with colorful pyrotechnics lighting up the night sky.

Everyone is looking forward to the big show, but there's an important reminder for boaters planning to enjoy the show from the water.

People attending Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox Tuesday night will need to follow the Fireworks Fallout Zone— established by the Green Bay Fire Department.

The Green Bay Police Department Marine Unit is reminding people they won't be able to dock or boat between the Dousman Street Bridge to the train trestle north of Leicht Park and into East River east to Monroe Avenue from 6 p.m. until the fireworks show ends.

Green Bay Police Dept.

Green Bay Police Department Lieutenant Jordan Atlas says the department is anticipating more people to be on the water for the holiday, and says people need to remember to be safe while celebrating the big day.

"The penalties are very similar in the state of Wisconsin for operating under the influence while on a boat or operating under the influence while in a vehicle on the road. We want people to enjoy themselves safely, but if they're out there having too much, we'll have to enforce those laws as well," Lt. Atlas said.

People will be able to see the show taking place across the Main Street Bridge, the City Deck and Leicht Memorial Park.

Live music, food trucks and family fun will all be provided.