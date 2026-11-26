GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Before the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie, clients at Aspiro started Thanksgiving with a new tradition of their own.

Aspiro held its first-ever Turkey Trot in Green Bay, giving clients the opportunity to take part in a Thanksgiving activity that may not always be accessible to everyone.

Participants completed a roughly 800-meter course, but the finish line came with an extra incentive: the chance to pie their teachers in the face.

“It’s super fun. Not everybody is able to participate in a turkey trot on Thanksgiving,” said Katie Doble, Aspiro’s vice president of services.

Aspiro serves individuals with disabilities, and Doble said bringing a Turkey Trot directly to its clients gave them an opportunity to experience the fun and excitement surrounding a popular Thanksgiving tradition.

“So, it’s super fun to be able to bring it here for them to be able to participate, start this new tradition, and this is something that we want continue doing every year,” Doble said.

Organizers said the reaction from participants made the inaugural event worthwhile, and Aspiro hopes the Turkey Trot will become an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

For this group of runners, the race is now over. The next Thanksgiving challenge is deciding who’s cooking.