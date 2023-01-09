A peek behind the scenes of Sunday Night Football

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — We watched the Packers and Lions live in Primetime here on your Official Packers Station, but the crew of Sunday Night Football on NBC rolled into Green Bay days before hand to get the production underway.

We got an exclusive tour of the Sunday Night Football compound ahead of last night's game.

It takes seven enormous trucks of production equipment to get this show on the road, every week.

The crew of more than 200 travel to the host city where they run through drills of planning meetings, game tapes and a dry run of every camera shot of the game.