Man wanted for armed robbery arrested at Neenah Kwik Trip

NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — A man wanted for armed robbery was arrested at a Kwik Trip along Green Bay Road in Neenah on Friday.

According to Green Bay Marshals, Brandon Sanderfoot was wanted for armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm.

The warrant was issued by Outagamie County but Sanderfoot was also under active investigation in Oshkosh.

Sanderfoot was seen by marshals on routine surveillance and followed from his hotel to the Kwik Trip where he was arrested.

Stay with NBC 26 for updates.