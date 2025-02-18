A gym where everyone belongs: GRIT 920, building confidence and community

GRIT 920is a nonprofit organization that provides inclusive fitness programs for people of all abilities.

Support from Give Big Green Bay can help the non-profit reach more people.

Click to learn more about GRIT 920or for Give Big Green Bay

For members like Landon LeDocq, GRIT 920 is a place to grow physically and socially. "I like to stay healthy, I eat salad every day," he said. His enthusiasm and confidence shine while he moves throughout the gym. "I like being here with all my friends."

Hollie Linder, Executive Director of GRIT 920, has witnessed the impact firsthand. "He walks right in here like he owns the place, which we love, and he becomes a leader in the class," she said about Landon.

GRIT 920 was founded in 2016 and officially became a nonprofit in 2022. Since then, it has expanded to serve three school districts and several adult programs across Northeast Wisconsin. The organization offers inclusive health and wellness programs for those with varying abilities, the opportunity to train in a safe and supportive environment.

"It is 100% their gym when they are in this facility, which I think is key because there's no waiting in line for a piece of machinery, no awkward interactions, no obstacles to maneuver around," Linder says.

With a financial boost from Give Big Green Bay, GRIT 920 hopes to expand its reach and empower even more people, building strength and confidence through movement.

"We watch these individuals use grit every day to overcome obstacles that they may have, and the smiles and the joy on their faces is second to none," Linder added.

