'A great teaching moment': 10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A child had a math emergency the other day.

So, naturally, he called 911.

In a Facebook post, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office said, one of its deputies received an unusual 911 call last week from a 10-year-old who said he needed help with his math homework.

Deputies said the child told them his family "wasn't very good at math either."

"Deputy Mason in his report indicated 'personally, I am also not overly proficient when it comes to math, but nonetheless, I responded to assist,'" deputies wrote in the post.

The sheriff's office said the child and the deputy on the 911 call worked together to solve the decimal-related math problems.

"Our young caller was provided a business card and was told we are always here to help, except next time he should probably use the non-emergency line if it's not a life-threatening situation," the sheriff's office said. "A great teaching moment for all. Thank you, Deputy Mason, for taking time out of your day to be a friend to this young man!"