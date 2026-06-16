Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A few fish die in PetSmart fire, other pets safely relocated

Firefighters work to ventilate the PetSmart building after it caught fire early Tuesday
Paula Lan
Firefighters work to ventilate the PetSmart building after it caught fire early Tuesday
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A morning electrical fire at the PetSmart on E. Mason Street has left a few fish dead, but several other animals were safely removed from the store.

The Battalion Chief says the fire appears to have started before 7 a.m. near a fish tank. Flames spread enough to trigger the sprinkler system, which—along with the fire—led to smoke and water damage inside the building.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1b5VBFtnej/

Animal handlers and store staff were able to relocate multiple animals during the response. No people were involved.

The Mason Street location remains closed this morning as crews review the extent of the damage. Officials have not yet released an estimated cost, but more information is expected later today.

Stay with NBC26 for updates as this story develops.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Connect: Get in touch with us