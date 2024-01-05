FORECAST: A dry start to the weekend

(NBC 26) — Overall, today should be a quiet day with a few breaks of sun and highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight, a blanket of clouds will keep us mild once again with lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday, a weak disturbance may bring a few snow showers, but it shouldn't be anything major. Any accumulation would be light if anything. Highs will top out in the mid 30s.

Saturday night we still could see a few stray snow showers or flurries with lows in the low 20s.

Sunday currently looks dry with highs in the mid 30s.

There's going to be a system somewhere in the Midwest on Tuesday into Wednesday, but it's too early to make a call as to exactly where that's going to end up.

It may bring us a chance at some snow.

Another system may affect the area on Thursday bringing some colder air after it. Basically, next week looks more active than we've been used to.