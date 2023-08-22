A "Corn Kernel" Straw Poll & A Question: What's expected at Republican debate?

Each corn kernel counted as a vote in an unofficial poll at the Republican Party of Brown County's booth at last week's Brown County Fair.

Fair-goers could drop a kernel in a mason jar designating their preferred candidate.

Linda Clemedtson chose not to disclose who received her mason jar vote, but she talked about what she hopes to see in the Republican debate Wednesday night.

"I hope to just learn more about the candidates, because I really don't know very much about a lot about a lot of the candidates," Clemedtson said.

NBC 26 spoke with her before former president Donald Trump confirmed he will not participate in the debate.

Clemedtson said she wants debate topics to include the economy, education, and climate.

Karen Seas said her mason jar vote went to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She does not want to see the debate get too contentious.

"We're not at a hockey game, you know? I mean, no, I don't [want to see fighting]."