A boy in Brillion competes to be crowned the national mullet champion

BRILLION (NBC 26) — One young man in Brillion is looking to win a national competition... with his mullet.

Axel Wenzel began growing his mullet after his uncle made him an offer.

"My uncle promised me an IROC Z Camaro," Axel said. "I think it's fast."

And so the mullet grew, as did Axel on his family farm. Last year, Axel and his mother, Jessica, decided to take his mullet to the next level.

"I decided to enter him into this Mullet Championship", Jessica says. "He wanted to do it just as much, so I was like 'Alright buddy, let's go, let's do this'."

Axel finished fourth in the national competition a year ago and he even threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game. But now he's back and looking to win it all. If he does, he would get a trophy and five-thousand dollars.

"He's just out there doing his thing, showing his flow," Jessica says. "He's trying to just raise some money to be able to donate to an organization of his choice, which this year is the Brillion Nature Society."

As well as the donation, Axel wants to get a go kart to race his brother, and maybe even grow the farm family.

"I might get a donkey... or an animal," Axel said.

Between the mullet and the competition, his mother says it been an amazing experience.

"Twenty years from now when he can actually look back and he has his own kids, you know, look back and see all of the things that came about with this opportunity," Jessica said. "I think it's something that he'll smile about."

Axel has already moved on in Round One and is getting ready for Round Two. To vote for Axel, click here.