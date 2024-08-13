911 service restored in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Emergency phone call service has been restored in Green Lake County after an outage was reported Monday night.

The sheriff's office posted to social media that people should call 920-299-2014 for emergency and non-emergency service needed in Green Lake County.

However, authorities posted an update to social media Tuesday morning that service has since been restored.

We are working to learn whether the outage affected anybody trying to call for help and why the outage happened.

