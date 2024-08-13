Watch Now
911 service restored in Green Lake County

People who call 911 in Green Lake County should be able to get ahold of a dispatcher after an outage was first reported Monday night.
GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Emergency phone call service has been restored in Green Lake County after an outage was reported Monday night.

The sheriff's office posted to social media that people should call 920-299-2014 for emergency and non-emergency service needed in Green Lake County.

However, authorities posted an update to social media Tuesday morning that service has since been restored.

We are working to learn whether the outage affected anybody trying to call for help and why the outage happened.

