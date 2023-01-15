911 hang-up call causes large police presence in Omro

OMRO (NBC 26) — A large police presence in Omro was caused by a suspect hanging up on a 911 call and refusing to come out of the home after barricading himself in the basement.

According to the Omro Police Department, police were dispatched to the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for a 911 hang-up call. When the police arrived, the situation evolved into an active disturbance that was taking place.

The suspect barricaded himself in the basement, refusing to come out.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene and took the male into custody without incident. He was transported to the Winnebago County Jail.

Charges are being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.