9-year-old flown to hospital after personal watercraft crash on Green Lake

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A 9-year-old girl was flown to a hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving two personal watercraft on Green Lake.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received multiple 911 calls just after 2:20 p.m. reporting the crash near 390 S. Lawson Drive, a shoreline property on Green Lake.

According to authorities, five juveniles were involved in the crash.

The 9-year-old girl was found unconscious in the water and was later flown to a hospital by UW Med Flight. A 13-year-old boy was also injured. The three other juveniles were not hurt.

Investigators say contractors working on a nearby boat pulled the injured girl from the water and helped bring the other juveniles to safety before emergency crews arrived.

Several agencies responded, including the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Green Lake/Brooklyn Fire Department, Berlin EMS, UW Med Flight, and additional emergency crews from Princeton and Green Lake. Officials also said an off-duty Berlin firefighter who happened to be nearby assisted at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause of the crash.

