89-year-old woman dies in Calumet County crash

TOWN OF RANTOUL (NBC 26) — A car crash in the Town of Rantoul in Calumet County claimed the life of an 89-year-old woman from Brillion, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Irish Road and County Highway E (CTH E) in the Town of Rantoul on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials believe an SUV was stopped at the stop sign and heading north on Irish Road at CTH E, when it proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a sedan heading west.

The driver of the sedan, an 89-year-old woman from Brillion, died from her injuries at the scene. The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman from Chilton, was not hurt.

Failure to yield right of way appears to be a factor, deputies say.

The names of the involved are being withheld pending family notification.