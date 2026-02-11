81-year-old woman found dead after Fond du Lac County house fire

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 81-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning after a house fire in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the county communications center received a report of a structure fire at N7849 Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Friendship at approximately 10:13 a.m. The fire was reported by a nearby resident.

When deputies arrived, they observed smoke coming from the one-story home's attic. Fire crews entered the residence and located the woman deceased inside a bedroom.

Investigators say the fire appeared to have started in the basement.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control and extinguished it.

According to the release, the cause of the fire and the manner of death remain under investigation.

Authorities say no additional information is being released at this time.