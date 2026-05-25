81-year-old man dies in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 81-year-old man died after his vehicle veered off a road and struck a parked vehicle in a neighboring business lot in Waupaca County on Sunday evening.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office received a report of the crash at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on County Highway QQ near Park Lane.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling northbound on County Highway QQ and stopped at the intersection with King Road before continuing north, veering off the roadway through a residential yard, and striking a parked vehicle in a neighboring business lot.

Citizen witnesses began life-saving measures at the scene. Law enforcement and EMS personnel continued those efforts upon arrival.

The driver was transported to ThedaCare Waupaca, where he was pronounced dead.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Gold Cross Ambulance, Waupaca Fire Department, and Waupaca Police Department.

No further information will be released until family members are notified.