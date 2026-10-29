8 neighbors relocated after Fond du Lac building floods

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Eight people need to find a new place to live after flooding affected an apartment building.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to 92 Forest Avenue for flooding caused by a roof-related issue. Officials said standing water was found throughout all three floors of the building and affected multiple apartments.

Several neighbors evacuated their units while an inspector and utility crews assessed the building for safety.

Eight apartments were ultimately deemed uninhabitable, displacing eight occupants.

Three cats and two dogs were also relocated.

The Red Cross and Fond du Lac County Emergency Management were notified to assist with sheltering needs, though officials said all residents were able to find temporary accommodations on their own.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was turned over to building maintenance.

The building inspector is expected to follow up with the property owner.