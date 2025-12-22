79-year-old Oshkosh man dies in Winnebago County crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon in the Township of Nekimi.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Cottonwood Avenue at about 1:07 p.m. on December 22.

Investigators say the crash involved a passenger van driven by a 79-year-old man from Oshkosh. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pickup truck and trailer were also involved in the crash. The pickup was driven by a 19-year-old man from Oshkosh, who was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.

Authorities say the roadway is expected to remain closed until approximately 6 p.m.

This is an active investigation, and no additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.