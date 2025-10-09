77-year-old arrested in Green Bay knife attack that injured 2

Green Bay police arrested a 77-year-old man Wednesday evening after he allegedly attacked two people with a knife on the city’s east side.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Basten Street, near Danz Park, for reports of a person armed with a weapon. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man and a 56-year-old man, both from Green Bay, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran into a nearby wooded area while carrying multiple weapons.

The Green Bay Police Department’s SWAT team, K9 Unit, and Crisis Negotiation Team responded, with assistance from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and Appleton Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., officers found the suspect near N. Danz Avenue and Basten Street as he tried to flee. He was taken into custody without further incident.

All nearby streets that were temporarily closed have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200, referencing case #25-250067. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), online at 432stop.com, or through the “P3 Tips” app.

