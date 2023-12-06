74-year-old man dead following single-vehicle crash in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead following a crash in Shawano County.

In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway M just south of Highway 153 in the town of Wittenberg.

Deputies said a truck slid into a ditch but appeared to continue on before hitting a tree.

The driver, a 74-year-old man from Wittenberg, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Deputies said the man was not wearing his seat belt.

The Shawano County Coroner's Office, Wittenberg Fire Department and Wittenberg Ambulance assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.