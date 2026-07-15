72-year-old Ripon man arrested on multiple child pornography charges after search warrant executed

RIPON (NBC 26) — A 72-year-old Ripon man is in custody after the Ripon Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of State Street on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at approximately 9:20 a.m.

The warrant was executed as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. During the search, a significant amount of child sexual abuse material was located.

The man was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released once a criminal complaint alleging charges is issued.

The Ripon Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.