70-year-old motorcyclist killed in Outagamie County crash

TOWN OF LIBERTY (NBC 26) — A 70-year-old man from Pennsylvania was killed in a motorcycle crash in Outagamie County on Wednesday night.

Outagamie County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road M in the Town of Liberty at approximately 9:21 p.m. on July 29, 2026, for a crash with injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 54 when a vehicle traveling northbound on County Road M turned westbound onto Highway 54, failing to yield to the oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the vehicle.

The motorcycle operator, a 70-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle's operator, a 24-year-old man from New London, was treated at the scene by medical personnel for minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Shiocton Police Department, Shiocton Fire Department, Hortonville First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and the Outagamie County Highway Department.