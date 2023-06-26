7-year-old boy killed in crash in Fond du Lac, police say

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The 7-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in Fond du Lac last Friday has died, according to police.

According to a statement from the Fond du Lac Police Dept., David S. Custance died on Monday. He recently finished first grade at Pier Elementary.

The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. on Friday, June 23 near Sherwood and Pioneer. Crews responded to a report of a child who was struck by a vehicle.