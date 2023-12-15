7-mile chase in Fond du Lac County leads to man's arrest who was out of jail on bond

TOWNSHIP OF BYRON (NBC 26) — A Milwaukee man is in jail in Fond du Lac County for leading a deputy on a 7-mile chase Thursday night.

Authorities say they tried stopping a driver on northbound Interstate 41 near Lost Arrow Road in the Township of Byron for failing to move over or slow down for an emergency vehicle.

The deputy says the driver sped up and started driving recklessly when they tried pulling him over.

More deputies used stop sticks to get the driver to stop south of the Johnson Street exit, and he got out of his vehicle and started running.

Authorities say they were able to find the driver with the help of the Sheriff's Office K-9 officer, Ace.

The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old Milwaukee man.

Deputies say he was out on bond through Brown County for the following cases:

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony, Operate with Restricted Controlled Substance (2nd) Operating While Revoked - $500.00 Cash Bond

Felony Bail Jumping and Operating While Revoked - $1000.00 Signature Bond

Felony Bail Jumping (2) and Disorderly Conduct – Domestic Abuse Related - $2500.00 Signature Bond.

He was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he is being held on the following charges:

Operator Flee/Elude an Officer

Possession of THC – Repeater

Possession of Hallucinogenic and Stimulant Drug – Repeater

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – 2 Counts

Felony Bail Jumping – 3 Counts

He was also arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and issued several traffic citations related to the pursuit.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Fond du Lac Police Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue all assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.