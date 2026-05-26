$50K Powerball ticket sold in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A lucky Wisconsin Lottery player is holding a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket after Monday night's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip in Kaukauna for the Monday, May 25 drawing.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball. The winning numbers were 17, 32, 48, 60 and 64, with a Powerball of 10.

The Kaukauna Kwik Trip has developed a reputation for selling big winning tickets in recent years. Lottery officials say the store has previously sold winning tickets worth $500,000, $204,000, $200,000, $50,000, and $27,000.

Whoever purchased the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is $154 million.