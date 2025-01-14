50 Nonprofits selected to participate in 8th annual Give BIG Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation are again teaming up to host Give BIG Green Bay.

The eighth annual giving day encourages everyone to learn about and support 50 participating nonprofits to generate community-wide impact.

The 50 organizations selected to participate in Give BIG Green Bay 2025 showcase the strength and diversity of organizations serving Brown County.

They represent 11 areas of impact and vary in size and experience — ranging from large and established to newer and smaller organizations. Of the 50 organizations selected this year, 32% will participate for the first time.

“Give BIG Green Bay is about amplifying the critical work of our nonprofits, sharing their powerful stories, and celebrating the power of local giving," said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “Year after year, this community shows just how people can come together and make a significant difference.”

Starting at noon on February 19 until noon on February 20, anyone, anywhere can visit givebiggreenbay.org to learn about the participating nonprofits and donate, at any level, to the causes they champion.

This year, the Green Bay Packers Foundation is again providing a $250,000 grant to create a matching pool of funds to encourage generosity and assure that every dollar donated will go further to make a difference in our community.

Last February, more than $3 million was raised in 24 hours through the generosity of 5,618 donors.

“The Packers are proud to support Give BIG Green Bay and the nonprofit organizations that will benefit, thanks to generous donors,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “As a publicly owned franchise, we know

firsthand the importance of community support. We recognize the invaluable opportunity Give BIG provides Brown County nonprofits to raise funds and awareness for their causes. We encourage fans both locally and around the world to learn more about these inspiring organizations and donate at any level.”

Starting this year, the Mark Murphy Give BIG Green Bay Spirit Award will be introduced to honor Murphy’s dedication to fostering generosity in our community as he approaches retirement. This award celebrates his lasting impact and will recognize the participating nonprofit that best embodies the values and spirit of Give BIG Green Bay. Selected through a vote by participating nonprofits, this accolade represents the highest honor of the event. The award will serve as a lasting tribute to Murphy’s legacy and will continue annually in his name.

Congratulations to this year’s participating nonprofit partners, listed below by cause:

* = New to Give BIG Green Bay

Animal Welfare

· Citizen Animal Response Team Auxiliary

· Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Arts & Culture

· Civic Symphony of Green Bay

· Evergreen Theater*

· Neville Public Museum Foundation

· Urban Cultural Arts & Event Center

Community Improvement

· Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

· One Wrightstown*

· The Mauthe Center*

Education

· Achieve Brown County*

· Howard-Suamico Education Foundation*

· Howe Community Resource Center

· Latino Professionals Association of N.E.W.*

· Literacy Green Bay

· On the Mark Dyslexia Clinic

· Ukwakhwa*

· UW-Green Bay Foundation

Environment & Conservation

· Brown County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League

· Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Health & Wellness

· Center for Suicide Awareness*

· Community Benefit Tree*

· Grit 920*

· N.E.W. Community Clinic

· Oral Health Partnership

· YWCA Greater Green Bay

Human Services

· Casa ALBA Melanie

· Curative Connections

· Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W.

· Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin

· Innovative Care Services*

· Journey to Adult Success

· Mandolin Foundation*

· The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay

· We All Rise: African American Resource Center

· Wise Women Gathering Place

· You Belong Together

Hunger & Housing

· Denmark Community Cupboard

· Ecumenical Partnership for Housing

· House of Hope Green Bay

· Paul’s Pantry

· The Gateway Collective*

Military & Public Service

· Desert Veterans of Wisconsin*

· Green Bay Metro Fire Foundation

Recreation & Sports

· The First Tee of Northeast Wisconsin

· Green Bay Sail & Paddle

Youth Development

· Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay

· Brown County First Robotics*

· Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes

· Lovin’ the Skin I’m In

· Northeast Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship