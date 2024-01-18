50 Nonprofits selected to participate in 7th annual Give BIG Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Fifty nonprofit organizations will participate in Give BIG Green Bay 2024. The 24-hour giving day event, hosted by the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation in partnership with the Green Bay Packers Foundation, encourages everyone to learn about and support participating nonprofits serving Brown County.

“Nonprofit organizations play such a critical role in the lives of many across our community,” said Dennis Buehler, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “We are incredibly excited to once again host this unique day celebrating their impact and connecting people with their important work.”

Starting at noon on February 21 until noon on February 22, anyone, anywhere can visit givebiggreenbay.orgto learn about participating nonprofits and donate, at any level, to the causes they champion. A $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation, combined with the support of other generous donors, provides $500,000 in matching funds and incentives to ensure every dollar donated will go further to make a greater impact in the community.

“The Packers are pleased to again support Give BIG Green Bay and the incredible nonprofit organizations involved this year,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Give BIG provides Brown County nonprofits with an invaluable opportunity to share their missions with the community and raise funds and awareness for their causes. We are proud to encourage our fans from near and far to learn more and donate at any level.”

The 50 nonprofits selected to participate in this year’s giving day provide a snapshot of the diverse and numerous ways nonprofits enrich our community and contribute to its wellbeing, year-round. Organizations represent 11 areas of impact and vary in size and experience – from large and established to newer organizations and those responding to escalating needs. Of the 50 organizations selected this year, 28% will participate for the first time.

Give BIG Green Bay has generated more than $10.46 million in donations to 124 nonprofits across all six years the event has been held. More than 35,000 individual donations have been made and, on average, 41% of people who donated were new donors to at least one organization they supported.

To learn more about each participating nonprofit, visit giveBIGgreenbay.org.

Congratulations to this year’s participating nonprofit partners, listed below by cause:

Animal Welfare

· Citizen Animal Response Team Auxiliary*

· Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary

Arts & Culture

· Green Bay Botanical Garden

· Green Bay Community Theater

· Urban Cultural Arts & Event Center*

· Woodland Indian Art

Community Improvement

· Downtown Green Bay*

· OneDenmark*

Education

· CollegeReady

· Einstein Project

· Encompass Early Education and Care

· Green Bay Area Public Schools Education Foundation*

· On the Mark Dyslexia Clinic*

· Service League of Green Bay

Environment & Conservation

· Baird Creek Preservation Foundation

· Ducks Unlimited

Health & Wellness

· Bellin Psychiatric Center*

· Brain Center of Green Bay

· Jackie Nitschke Center

· N.E.W. Community Clinic

· Unity Hospice

· Wisconsin Doulas Association*

· YWCA Greater Green Bay

Human Services

· Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County

· Awaken*

· Bridge the Gap

· Casa ALBA Melanie

· CASA of Brown County

· Community Services Agency (COMSA)

· Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin

· Foster the Village

· St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay

· The Gathering Place

· We All Rise: African American Resource Center

· Wise Women Gathering Place

· You Belong Together*

Hunger & Homelessness

· Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin*

· Freedom House Ministries

· Golden House

· Safe Shelter

· St. John’s Ministries

· The Giving Tree

Military & Public Safety

· Fall Prevention Alliance of NEW: Rescue Task Force Project

· Green Bay Metro Fire Foundation*

Recreation & Sports

· The First Tee of Northeast Wisconsin*

Youth Development

· Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEW

· Girls on the Run of Northeast Wisconsin*

· Lovin’ the Skin I’m In

· Rawhide Youth Services

*= New to Give BIG Green Bay

For more information, please visit givebiggreenbay.org.

About the Green Bay Packers Foundation

The Green Bay Packers Foundation was established in 1986 as a vehicle to assure continued contributions to charity. It supports a variety of nonprofit organizations and community programs through its annual grant cycle, impact grants and program-based grants that benefit scholarships, volunteerism, social responsibility, veterans and the military, football outreach, cancer awareness and youth fitness. The Foundation has distributed more than $19.28 million for charitable purposes since its inception and is a component of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the organization’s all-encompassing community outreach initiative, which has an annual charity impact in excess of $9 million.

About the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation

Established in 1991, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation inspires and encourages charitable giving in Northeast Wisconsin by providing simple and smart giving tools for donors, impactful grants for nonprofit organizations, and collaborative leadership around critical community initiatives. Since inception, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $190 million in grants to strengthen our community. In the past year, almost $20 million was distributed to support a broad range of community needs. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the Community Foundation manages 769 charitable funds with assets exceeding $161 million. www.ggbcf.org

