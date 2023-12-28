Watch Now
$50,000 Richer: Winning Powerball ticket sold in Green Lake

Jackpot continues to grow to end 2023
Posted at 3:23 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 16:25:44-05

GREEN LAKE — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Green Lake.

The Wisconsin Lottery says it wsw sold at GL Crossroads Convenience at 760 Commercial Ave. in Green Lake.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing are 4-11-38-51-68 with a Powerball of 5.

The WI Lottery says it's the ninth winning Powerball ticket of $50,000 or more sold in our state this month.

Saturday's jackpot keeps growing. The estimated Powerball jackpot is now at $760 Million, which is the ninth largest jackpot in the game's history.

