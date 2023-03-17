Watch Now
5-year-old girl dies in crash

A 5-year-old girl is dead after a collision in the Town of Stephenson. Authorities say it happened Thursday afternoon.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 17, 2023
STEPHENSON (NBC 26) — A 5-year-old girl is dead after a crash Thursday in the Town of Stephenson.

Deputies responded Thursday at 4:03 p.m. to Newton Lake Road and County Highway X. The Marinette County Sheriff says 48-year-old Kurtis Roskom of Crivitz was going north on Newton Lake Road and stopped at a stop sign at County Highway X.

Roskom went to pull through the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Dylan Klempke. Klempke is also from Crivitz.

Stella Klempke, 5, was in that in the vehicle too, and she was thrown from it during the crash. Authorities say a failure to yield and not being properly restrained appear to be factors in this crash.

