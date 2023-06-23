5 ways you can protect yourself from wildfire smoke

MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is blanketed in wildfire smoke as wildfires in Canada continue to burn. Areas of the state are occasionally seeing unhealthy air quality, and advisories have been issued for portions of Wisconsin.

View the Wisconsin DNR's air quality map here.

As the wildfires burn, and air conditions remain unsafe, there are a few things you can do to ensure your and your family's safety from the smoke., outside of remaining indoors.

Here are some suggestions from the United States Environmental Protection Agency:

1. Purchase an HVAC System or use a DIY air cleaner:

Purchasing an air cleaner can reduce wildfire smoke indoors. When selecting a cleaner, make sure to consider the size of your home or the room where you plan to place the HVAC. If you can't find or afford to purchase an HVAC, you can use furnace filters and a box fan to clear the air in a room. Simply attach the filter to a box fan using tape, brackets, or a bungee chord.

2. Avoid activities that create more fine particles indoors:

Activities like smoking, spraying aerosol products, frying and boiling food, burning candles, vacuuming, and using gas, propane, or wood-burning stoves and furnaces can create finer particles indoors.

When these fine particles are inhaled, they can affect the heart and lungs, sometimes even causing serious health effects.

3. Keep windows and doors closed:

Avoiding letting outdoor air inside is key to ensuring the air in your home remains free of smoke.

4. Avoid strenuous activity:

Avoid tasks that cause you to breathe heavier and more than normal, that way you can limit how much smoke you inhale.

5. Create a clean room:

Clean rooms are set up to keep levels of smoke and other particles low as air quality decreases. A clean room should be free of smoking and cooking, with closed windows and doors. A clean room should contain a portable air cleaner.

If you do have to leave your home, there are also ways to protect yourself outdoors, including wearing N95 masks and using the recirculate mode of your car air conditioner.

To learn more about protecting yourself, check out the EPA website.