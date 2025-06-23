5 people saved from sinking boat

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Omro man, a woman and three children are all right, after a boat they were riding in Sunday night started having mechanical issues and taking on water on Lake Poygan.

Authorities say someone called 911 Sunday after 8 p.m. for a submerged boat with five people in the water.

First responders from nearby communities were there to help.

The boat driver was a 40-year-old Omro man, and he was traveling south on Lake Poygan, when the boat started having a mechanical problem and taking on water.

Fortunately, everyone on the boat was able to grab a cooler to stay afloat.

The Omro man, a woman and three children were safely found and brought back to shore.

Authorities say they were checked at the scene and should be all right.