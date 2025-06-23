Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

5 people saved from sinking boat

rescue
Monkey Business Images/Storyblocks
rescue
Posted
and last updated

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An Omro man, a woman and three children are all right, after a boat they were riding in Sunday night started having mechanical issues and taking on water on Lake Poygan.

Authorities say someone called 911 Sunday after 8 p.m. for a submerged boat with five people in the water.

First responders from nearby communities were there to help.

The boat driver was a 40-year-old Omro man, and he was traveling south on Lake Poygan, when the boat started having a mechanical problem and taking on water.

Fortunately, everyone on the boat was able to grab a cooler to stay afloat.

The Omro man, a woman and three children were safely found and brought back to shore.

Authorities say they were checked at the scene and should be all right.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids