46-year-old man charged in connection to Green Lake deadly crash

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with an Oct. 3 deadly crash in the Town of Green Lake, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Justen Poulson has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and knowingly operating while revoked causing death.

The two-vehicle crash was first reported at around 10:43 a.m. of Oct. 3 on County Highway A (CTH A) near Miller Road in the Town of Green Lake.

A loaded dump truck, traveling northbound on CTH A, collided with a pickup truck traveling east on Miller Road.

A passenger in the pickup truck, identified as 68-year-old Kathleen Rebecca Lynn Leo from Markesan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Poulson was the driver of the pickup truck.

Court records show a traffic offense is cross-referenced with the criminal charges, for one count of failing to stop at a stop sign causing death.

Poulson is being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash bond and is set to appear in court next Tuesday.