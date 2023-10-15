Watch Now
45-year-old woman found dead in Kaukuana home during welfare check

Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2023
Kaukauna Police found a 45-year-old woman dead in a home Saturday night after officers were called to a welfare check, according to a Kaukauna news release.

The scene was along the 100 block of W. 13th St., and police found the woman dead after officers went into the home, the news release said.

Due to the behavior of a male who lives at the home, officers used their tasers on the man, who was taken to a local hospital, the news release said.

Police said there are no concerns for neighborhood safety and the investigation is ongoing.

