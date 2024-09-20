Watch Now
45-year-old Fond du Lac woman killed in Friday morning crash, deputies say

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies say one person was killed in a Friday morning crash in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says they got a call at 10:47 a.m. of an overturned minivan in a ditch on River Road in the township of Byron. The caller indicated two people were trapped inside the van.

Deputies say first responders freed the trapped passenger. However, the driver — a 45-year-old Fond du Lac woman — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking further into the crash.

Names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.

