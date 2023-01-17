45 nonprofits selected for Give BIG Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers Foundation and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation are once again partnering to host the 6th annual Give BIG Green Bay, an event that highlights nonprofit organizations working to improve life in the community.

Give BIG Green Bay is an innovative program providing a way to learn more about the work of participating nonprofits and donate, at any level, to the causes they champion.

The 24 hours of giving will start at noon on Feb 21 until noon on Feb 22. The Green Bay Packers Foundation is again providing $250,000 to create a matching pool of funds. Additionally, another $250,000 pool of matching funds is available thanks to other donors.

A total of $500,000 match donation will be available during the 24-hour donation period of Give BIG Green Bay ensuring the 2023 event will go further than ever before to support the important work of nonprofits enhancing the quality of life in the community.

This year, 45 nonprofits were selected to participate in Give BIG Green Bay 2023. Each represents a diverse cross-section of organizations serving Brown County; all of which vary in size and range from established organizations with wide-ranging services to newer organizations focused on emerging needs.

We’re excited to again be part of Give BIG Green Bay and engage with our community in such an impactful way. This unique giving day has created an extraordinary platform for Brown County nonprofits to raise funds for their critical work and awareness for their missions. We’re proud to be involved and we encourage our fans both locally and around the world to learn more and donate at any level.”

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

During the five-year total of the 24-hour giving event, nearly $8 million of support for local nonprofits has been raised.

On February 21 to February 22, noon to noon, people everywhere can visit giveBIGGreenbay.org to donate and make a BIG difference in the community.

Below is a list of the 45 nonprofit partners organized by category. Those marked with a star (*) are new to Give BIG Green Bay.

Animal Welfare



Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Wisconsin Humane Society - Green Bay Campus

Arts & Culture



Green Bay Community Theater *

Heritage Hill State Historical Park

Pulaski Area Historical Society *

Share, Accept, Grow, Encourage *

Community Improvement



Definitely De Pere

Volunteer Center of Brown County

NeighborWorks Green Bay

Education



Bridge the Gap For Autism

Einstein Project

Junior Achievement of WI - Greater Green Bay area

Literacy Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin Latinx Rising *

Syble Hopp School

Environment & Conservation



Ducks Unlimited *

Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance

Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust

Health & Wellness



Brain Center of Green Bay *

Brown County Oral Health Partnership

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin - Northeast Wisconsin Chapter

Options for Independent Living

The Gathering Place *

Vivent Helth

Wello

Human Services



Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County

ASPIRO

Community Service Agency (COMSA)

Curative Connections

Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin

We All Rise: African American Resource Center

Hunger & Homelessness



Ecumenical Partnership for Housing

House of Hope Green Bay

Paul's Pantry

Sage Shelter *

The Giving Tree *

Military & Law Enforcement



HOOAH WI

Fall Prevention Alliance of NEW (N.E.W. Rescue Task Force)

Recreation & Sports



Green Bay Bicycle Collective

myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin Chapter

Youth Development

