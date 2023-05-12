432nd Civil Affairs Battalion prepares for deployment

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion is deploying to eastern Europe from Wisconsin in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

The group will leave Wisconsin this weekend for Texas, where they'll be stationed for the next couple weeks. From there, they will travel to eastern Europe.

The 432nd Battalion has been training and preparing for this deployment since last summer, and it's their goal to demonstrate their commitment to NATO allies and partners while building readiness and enhancing bonds between partner and ally military groups.

We talked to service members before their deployment.

U. S. Army Staff Sergeant Beth Farvour is originally from the Milwaukee area and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. She says it will be hard to be away from her family, but she's ready to serve.

"I'm excited. I've got a great team, a great company I'm going with. I think one of the really unique things about this job is that we all bring in very diverse experiences, life skills, and ideas with our European partners over there," Staff Sergeant Farvour said.

The 432nd's previous deployment included eastern Europe in 2020 and 2017, Afghanistan in 2011, Iraq in 2008 and 2003, Kosovo in 2000, Bosnia in 1995 and Kuwait in 1991.

This deployment is expected to last a year if it doesn't get extended.

