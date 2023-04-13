4-year-old dies after crash in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.

In a release, crews responded to North 21st Street and Saemann Avenue's intersection at around 5:00 p.m. where a pick-up truck headed south on 21st Street collided with a vehicle headed east on Saemann Avenue.

As a result of the crash, a vehicle left the roadway and hit a group of pedestrians. Among the group was a 4-year-old girl who sustained fatal injuries.

Three other individuals from the group of pedestrians were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and are cooperative in the investigation process which is ongoing.