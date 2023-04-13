Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-year-old dies after crash in Sheboygan

Sheboygan Police
Sheboygan Police
Sheboygan Police
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 12:22:59-04

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.

In a release, crews responded to North 21st Street and Saemann Avenue's intersection at around 5:00 p.m. where a pick-up truck headed south on 21st Street collided with a vehicle headed east on Saemann Avenue.

As a result of the crash, a vehicle left the roadway and hit a group of pedestrians. Among the group was a 4-year-old girl who sustained fatal injuries.

Three other individuals from the group of pedestrians were transported to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene and are cooperative in the investigation process which is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!