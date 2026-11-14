4 teens involved in North Fond du Lac high-speed chase

NORTH FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Several teens are subject to pending charges following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning.

The North Fond du Lac Police Department says officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Prospect Ave. near Winnebago St. at 2:19 a.m. for speeding. Instead of pulling over, the vehicle sped up and fled, leading officers on a chase that entered the City of Fond du Lac. During the chase, police say the suspect vehicle ran red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road, reached speeds of 84 mph and eventually crashed on N. Peters Ave. at N. Berger Parkway.

Police say a 17-year-old was taken into custody on numerous charges related to the incident. A 16-year-old was referred to Fond du Lac County Juvenile Intake on multiple charges. Two additional passengers were in the vehicle, one of whom also has charges pending and another who has not been identified. Police add that all four occupants are accused of unlawfully entering vehicles.

No injuries were reported, but police say the crash caused property damage to the baseball field at Sabish Middle School in Fond du Lac.

Anyone with additional information about the pursuit is asked to contact the North Fond du Lac Police Department.