Four people recovering in wrong-way Weyauwega crash

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 26, 2024
WEYAUWEGA (NBC 26) — Four people are being treated after a driver collided with another vehicle Monday night on US Highway 10 in Waupaca County.

Dispatchers say they got the call at 7:55 p.m. about a driver traveling east in the westbound lane.

Witnesses say the eastbound driver collided with a westbound vehicle.

There were three people in the eastbound car and one person in the westbound vehicle.

Everyone was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Even though the crash remains under investigation, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence on intoxicants causing injury, second degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating without a valid driver license causing injury.

