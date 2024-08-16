4-H members excited about Brown County Fair

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Brown County Fair is back and better than ever before.

If you haven't visited yet this year, there's still time to come out and enjoy it.

Several fairgoers say they keep coming back because of the fan favorites, but they're also looking forward to what's new this year.

"It's energetic! I've been showing at the fair since I was a Cloverbud, so since I was five years old. So, that's almost 15 years that I've been here at the county fair," said Wrightstown 4-H Club member Madison Wiese.

Wiese says there's a little something for everyone, and Fair Association President Mike Hoskens agrees.

"To see the smiles on these kids' faces as they bring these exhibits in - whether it's animals, ceramics or the crops. It's a great time of year, and it's a great time to see everybody learn and grow with the 4-H program, with the FFA programs, and all of our youth. They do a great, great job," Hoskens said.

Hoskens says they're excited to show off some of their new amenities this year—like the big screen at the rodeo, but he says it's now what's new that has people coming back.

"This is a culmination of a year's worth of work for us as a fair board, our great volunteers and all our kids who put all their effort year-round into these exhibits," Hoskens said.

Weise agrees and says that familiar fair feeling is what encourages her to keep coming back.

"It's about family, making memories, learning lessons... I remember my first year I was out here on the wash rack, and my mom went back to dad in the camper, and he told me, "There are kids out there right now at five o'clock this morning learning more lessons than you could ever learn on a basketball court."" Weise said.

She says if you haven't made it yet, there's still plenty of time to be part of the magic before Monday.

"It's always just a blessing. So energetic to see new and old friends and make new memories with them and learn new lessons. That's what it's all about," Weise said.

Hosekens says it's $15 to get into the fair, and if you come on Family Day on Sunday, it's $10.

Sunday is the last day of the fair.