Update: 39-year-old man killed in Calumet County crash identified

UPDATE: The 39-year-old man who was killed in a Calumet County crash earlier this week has been identified as Tyler Polum of Shawano, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies say.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A 39-year-old Shawano man was killed in a Calumet County crash Monday morning, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 57 and County Highway PP in the town of Chilton just after 11:10 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe an SUV headed west on County PP stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to enter the path of a dump truck traveling southbound on Hwy 57, colliding with the truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old Shawano man, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say. The driver of the dump truck, a 72-year-old Luxemburg man, was not hurt.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash remains under investigation, and names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.