A 39-year-old New London-area man is dead after a crash early Sunday, according to a news release from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Crews got he call to Stage Road near Larry Road in the Town of Lebanon shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the news release said.

A vehicle did not make it around a curve and hit a tree, the news release said.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.