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33-year-old man dies in antique tractor crash in Gillett

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
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TOWN OF GILLETT (NBC 26) — A 33-year-old man is dead after the antique tractor he was driving overturned in the Town of Gillett Sunday afternoon, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to the crash on Yarwood Road around 2:48 p.m. Investigators believe the man was traveling north in the tractor when it entered a ditch and overturned.

The operator, a 33-year-old man from Gillett, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies add.

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