3-year-old boy in serious condition after being shot and injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A three-year-old boy was shot near 64th and Custer on Wednesday and brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 9 a.m.
Police said officers are seeking a known and an unknown suspect (total of two suspects).
The child was transported to Children's Hospital, the fire dept. said.
At 64th and Custer where Milwaukee Fire confirms they have transported a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. No update on his status at this time. pic.twitter.com/4AyN0vtUhp— Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) November 9, 2023
