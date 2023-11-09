Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3-year-old boy in serious condition after being shot and injured in Milwaukee

A three-year-old boy was shot near 64th and Custer on Wednesday and brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A three-year-old boy was shot near 64th and Custer on Wednesday and brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
IMG_8348.jpg
Posted at 6:42 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 07:42:35-05

MILWAUKEE — A three-year-old boy was shot near 64th and Custer on Wednesday and brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 9 a.m.

Police said officers are seeking a known and an unknown suspect (total of two suspects).

The child was transported to Children's Hospital, the fire dept. said.

IMG_8349.jpg
A three-year-old boy was shot near 64th and Custer on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!