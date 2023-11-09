3-year-old boy in serious condition after being shot and injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A three-year-old boy was shot near 64th and Custer on Wednesday and brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 9 a.m.

Police said officers are seeking a known and an unknown suspect (total of two suspects).

The child was transported to Children's Hospital, the fire dept. said.

TMJ4 A three-year-old boy was shot near 64th and Custer on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

At 64th and Custer where Milwaukee Fire confirms they have transported a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. No update on his status at this time. pic.twitter.com/4AyN0vtUhp — Shaun Gallagher (@ShaunGalNews) November 9, 2023

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip