3 Michigan theft suspects accused of targeting Wisconsin Walmarts

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Three robbery suspects are in custody in Fond du Lac for stealing electronics from Walmart locations.

Fond du Lac police responded to the Walmart at 377 N. Rolling Meadows Drive at 7:45 p.m. Sunday for three suspects accused of holding an associate and grabbing nearly $3,600 of Apple watches.

The associate says one of the suspects asked to see an iPad, and when the associate opened the locked door, another suspect grabbed the associate and held them down while the two others grabbed the watches and left.

Fond du Lac police say after reviewing surveillance video, they alerted nearby Walmart locations about the incident. That's when Fond du Lac police learned the suspects were spotted at the Watertown, Wisconsin Walmart but left. Fond du Lac police also got a call that the Whitewater Police Department intercepted the vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart in their community.

Fond du Lac police responded to Whitewater and took all three suspects into custody.

The male suspects are 22, 24 and 24; and they're also from Michigan. Authorities say all three suspects have extensive criminal histories and are all convicted felons.

They have criminal histories out of Michigan, Indiana, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

They were brought back to Fond du Lac, and they're awaiting charges for Robbery, Felony Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct and Battery.