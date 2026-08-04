3 juveniles arrested in Manitowoc vehicle thefts

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Three juveniles were arrested early Tuesday after police caught them stealing from a parked vehicle in Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc Police Department arrested the three juveniles at approximately 1:44 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2026, in the 900 block of York Street.

Two of the juveniles are also suspected in vehicle entries that occurred Aug. 1, 2026, in the 800 block of York Street and the 100 block of N. 10th Street.

Police say only unlocked vehicles were entered. The thefts occurred primarily in Manitowoc's downtown area, bounded by Chicago Street to the north, Madison Street to the south, and S. 14th Street and N. 10th Street east to Lake Michigan.

Police are asking residents to check their vehicles for missing property. The thefts are believed to have occurred between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4, 2026.

The Manitowoc Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables in plain view.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.