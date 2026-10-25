3 injured in overnight Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in Green Bay.

Green Bay police say they were called to a shots-fired disturbance in the 700 block of Jaster Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found two people with serious injuries. One of the individuals appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. The other individual’s injuries have not been specified, with police saying they “remain under investigation.” Both individuals were transported for medical treatment.

Police say they later found a third person who also appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds. That individual was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to a witness, the shooting occurred outside during a party.

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the incident and notes that the investigation remains in its early stages. No arrests had been made at the time this article was published.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 920-448-3200 and reference case number 26-253190. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, submit a tip at www.432stop.com, or use the P3 Tips app.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.