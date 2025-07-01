3 in custody after Fond du Lac County chase

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two women and a man are in jail after a high-speed chase through Fond du Lac County Monday.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says a deputy stopped a driver Monday morning near US 151 and Camelot Drive when they noticed the driver and passenger had switched seats and then took off on a high-speed chase.

The chase continued on I-41 northbound where another deputy used stop sticks to get the vehicle stopped.

Both people in the car—two women from the Keshena area—tried to take off running, but they were caught.

Later on, authorities say they learned about another person in the car—a man from the Shawano area—who fled the scene.

He was later found and arrested.

Two deputies received minor injuries in the incident and the 34-year-old female driver sustained minor injuries related to the foot pursuit.

No property damage was reported to Sheriff’s vehicles in the pursuit which spanned 10.6 miles.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, North Fond du Lac Police Department, and the North Fond du Lac Fire/EMS services.