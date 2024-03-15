3 families escape Green Bay apartment building fire, no one hurt

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three families were pushed from their apartments, and several pets had to be rescued from a three-unit apartment building in Green Bay.

Firefighters say they responded after 2:15 a.m. for smoke coming from the building.

Once they arrived, smoke and flames were spotted coming from the windows.

Firefighters went inside, and it took them about 20 minutes to get this fire under control, because it was spreading through the walls.

Older homes that have been turned into apartments can sometimes cause a problem for firefighters, because they don't have protective barriers in between the units a typical apartment building has been built with.

It took firefighters nearly 20 minutes to get the fire under control because it had spread in the walls.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and several pets were rescued, but it did cause nearly $50,000 in damage.

Firefighters say 11 people have been affected by the fire, and they'll have to find a new place to live.

The American Red Cross is stepping in to help.